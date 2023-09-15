Long Absent Filly Could Make Up For Lost Time

The 2.25pm at Doncaster looks one of the more interesting races on the day and I will be keeping a very careful eye on Poet Master, the winner of his first two starts, and looking to bounce back to form here. He can go well, but I am hoping that trainer William Haggas has been waiting for an Autumn campaign for Nine Tenths, a winner on her only start this season back in May at Windsor.

As a daughter of Kodiac she won’t mind any cut on the ground and if she is fully wound up for her first start in some time, she may take all the beating.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Nine Tenths 2.25pm Doncaster 4/1 Bet Victor, Coral, and Ladbrokes