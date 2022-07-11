Outsider Has Plenty In His Favour At Beverley

I am not going to lie to you and pretend that I am a huge fan of Amateur rider handicaps but I simply cannot resist a little each way on Zihaam in the 1.40pm at Beverley. The forecast good to firm going suits him admirably (he has won on it five times), the trip is ideal (four wins) and the course is not an issue (six of his eight career wins were here), and after some below par efforts recently, he runs off a mark of 60 today – and seven of his eight wins were off higher marks. Bottom line – if he can get back to anywhere near his better form he wins this, and although we have to accept that is not guaranteed, at the forecast prices he has to be worth a a few pence each way here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Zihaam 1.40pm Beverley 8/1 Skybet first five places