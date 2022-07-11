Prescott Could Be At It Again At Bath

Bath on Firm ground and will small fields, what will they think of next? All joking aside, it is pretty disappointing but every race will still need a winner, and although I have shied clear of the Sir Mark Prescott horses for most of the season, he had a big race winner last week, and looks back to his old tricks ahead of the opener at 1.30pm. Step forward Gordons Aura, who looks a standard Prescott plot after three races over inadequate distances as a juvenile to get his opening handicap mark ahead of more of a stamina test. He was last seen coming home seventh over the mile at Lingfield alst November and he sneaks in here off a lowly mark of 66, suggesting the market may well be a better guide to his realistic chances.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Gordons Aura 1.30pm Bath 9/4 Paddy Power, Betfair, and Bet Victor