Wherefore Art Though Romeo?

For a five horse race the Dee Stakes at 3.05pm has a very open market, but that may mean we can steal a bit of value if Capulet bounces back to form on this better ground.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien has won this contest in five of the last six years and although the poor effort of City Of Troy brings question marks about the yard, it may simply be that he wasn’t primed as much as they thought for the 2000 Guineas.

On this occasion we know fitness is not an issue after the Justify colt had a run at Chelmsford where he came hone third of eight, keeping on late over the mile. His second in the Golden Fleece Stakes (Group Two) last year suggests he is better than that, as does his third to 2000 Guineas fourth Ghostwriter in the Royal Lodge, and with the added two and a half furlongs now expected to suit him far better, he could win this before heading to Epsom (where he is currently a 40/1 shot), where he seems unlikely to be the stable first-string.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Capulet 3.05pm Chester 5/1 Bet365