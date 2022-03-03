We Do Know Jack!

A cracker of a race to start our day with a list of winning form for all the runners, and three of them arriving here unbeaten. Official ratings point to the chances of North Lodge (dropping back in trip and has to give weight away) and Richmond Lake (second to the mighty Jonbon at Haydock) who unsurprisingly fill the first two spots in the early betting, but you know me, I have found an alternative.

Bold Endeavour was sorely tempting as he bids to make it five wins in a row but I will take a chance on Dan Skelton’s Sholokjack, bought for £75,000 after winning a point-to-point at Mainstown in Ireland, after which he won a maiden at Leicester and a novice hurdle at Wetherby.

He does have 4lb to find on the official ratings but is one of those horses who only ever does enough without being over exuberant, and if his hurdling stands up in this better (and possibly quicker) contest, then he will hopefully cruise round before being produced late by jockey Harry Skelton.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Sholokjack 1.32pm Kelso 13/2 most bookmakers