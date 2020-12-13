Our hottest selections for tonight’s OAKS semi-finals at Swindon

The semi-finals of the Property 192 Oaks take centre-stage at Swindon tonight [Sunday] in one of the most famous competitions in the sport. First run in 1927, the competition was held at the London track until 1958, gaining Classic status in September 1939. The race was then held at Harringay Stadium from 1959 until 1987 and then Wimbledon from 1988 to 2012. The Oaks switched again to Belle Vue in 2013, Towcester in 2018 and will now be run at Swindon for the second time this year.

Open to bitches, the competition is run over a distance of 480 metres with the winner taking home £15,000. We have previewed the action for the opening heats of the competition and are looking to continue our fine form. We enjoyed seven winners from 12 selections last week at odds of 4/9, 1/2, 5/6, 4/5, 11/10, 2/1 and 7/1. We’re hungry for more success this time around and are looking to be quick out of the traps with a number of fancies at the meeting. We’ve also picked out our two best bets of the evening which are our most confident selections, these are called the NAP and Next Best, both of which won last week.

6:19: Swindon: Sunshine Warrior (Trap Six)

Has bags of ability did the business nicely last week – she makes plenty of appeal from a good draw.

6:36: Swindon: Tip Ex (Trap Six)

Shaped with promise last race and in a wide-open heat she gets the narrow verdict.

6:51: Swindon: Derramore Lark (Trap Six)

Met plenty of trouble last week, before staying on strongly. That was a good effort and he gets another chance here.

7:09: Swindon: Newinn Liz (Trap Six)

The opening heat of the Oaks semi-finals and Newinn Liz makes plenty of appeal. She has looked electric in both of her heats and from a perfect draw, she looks one of the best bets of the night.

7:26: Swindon: Jayjays Emerald (Trap One)

Is rising up through the grades and there was plenty to like about her victory at the track last time out.

7:41: Swindon: Queen Jessiej (Trap Two)

The Queen can reign supreme. She did well to qualify from the opening heat having been fifth round the first bend, before staying on strongly to finish second. However, it was much more like it last time out where she broke smartly and was not for catching. A wonderful bitch, she can win the second semi-final.

7:58: Swindon: Airlie Shelby (Trap Two)

Was slow away on his first start in an A1 at the track last month and he can better that showing here.

8:12: Swindon: Jumeirah Liberty (Trap Five)

The third and final semi-final. There was lots to like about her victory in the latest heats and trap five has clearly suited in her two runs at the track and she looks the pick in this event.

8:27: Swindon: Gatchells Friend (Trap One)

Very trappy with Gatchells Friend the tentative selection as he drops down in grade.

8:46: Swindon: Sazerac (Trap Six)

Not beaten far on his first run in an A4 in November and he deserves another chance here.

9:01: Swindon: Westwell Thea (Trap Four)

Needs to improve on last couple of starts, but has the capacity to do so and if being quicker from the boxes, he can play a leading role.

9:28: Swindon: Only You (Trap Two)

Talented on her day and this represents a drop in grade. With that in mind, she makes appeal.

NAP: 7:41: Swindon: Queen Jessiej (Trap Two)

Next Best: 7:09: Swindon: Newinn Liz (Trap Six)