Bollin Joan a bet at Ripon now dropped in class

In the 1m 4f handicap at Ripon today (3.50), I think Bollin Joan is worth a bet now dropped back in grade.

This five-year-old mare hails form the yard of Tim Easterby and enjoyed a productive time last season when winning three times.

The last of those successes came on her final start of the campaign at Catterick when keeping on strongly to readily account for Betty Grable in a 13-runner class 2 affair off a mark of 71.

Bollin Joan got put up to 76 for that and ran well of her revised rating on return to action at Redcar when third in a class 3.

She has also shaped a bit better then the distance she has been beaten suggests in two subsequent starts when 10th in a class 4 at Doncaster and fifth in a class 3 at York.

Bollin Joan has since been eased another couple of pounds in the weights and is now able to race in this less taxing class 5 affair of 73 – just 2lb higher than when last victorious.

It makes her a player at the weights in a grade in which she has notched two of her six career successes.

Bollin Joan also won fourth time up last season and on her fifth start in the previous campaign, so clearly needs some spins to put her right and should hopefully now be spot on to do herself justice.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Bollin Joan (13/2 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)