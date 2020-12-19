Hove Hotties for the Coral Olympic Final this evening

Brilliant action at Hove on Saturday evening as the final of the Coral Olympic take centre-stage at the track. First held at Wandsworth Stadium in 1947, the competition switched to Charlton Stadium in 1966 before the track close in 1971. The event was resurrected by Hove in 1979 and has remained there ever since. T he contest is held over 515 metres and carries a prize fund of £7,500.

Famous winners of the contest include Westmead Milos, Ballyregan Bob, House Hunter, Droopys Buick, Bruisers Bullet, King Turbo and King Sheeran.

Also taking place on Saturday evening is the final of the Brighton Belle final, Coral TV Trophy Final and the Coral 500 Trophy Final. We have picked out our best bets for all of the action.

6:09: Hove: Droopys Glad (Trap Two)

A tricky opener but if this son of Droopys Cain can display the same form, which saw him finish second in an Open Race at Towcester recently, he should go close given his liking for Hove.

6:28: Hove: Queen Dolly (Trap Six)

Queen Dolly boasts plenty of decent form in her back catalogue and shaped with promise at the track recently over a slightly longer trip.

6:43: Hove: Southwood Jet (Trap Three)

Nothing went right for the Derby finalist in last week’s Olympic semi-final when he finished last being badly baulked. He can gain compensation here and is one of the best bets of the night.

6:58: Hove: Droopys Alina (Trap Four)

Posted a smart trial time at the track recently and whilst this is an open event, she makes appeal.

7:18: Hove: Kilara Lion (Trap Two)

Did the business in fine style last week and looks to hold live claims in the Coral 500 Trophy Final. This draw should suit and a repeat of last week’s effort makes him hard to beat.

7:36: Hove: Slaneyside Izzy (Trap Six)

Has been running well at Romford and whilst this is a new test at a new track, she has bags of talent and has to be of interest.

7:56: Hove: Droopys Aoife (Trap Two)

Final of the Brighton belle. Droopys Aofie was beaten last week, but nothing went right and if quick away from a draw which will suit better, she looks destined to go close in this.

8:17: Hove: Goldies Greaves (Trap Five)

Proven over the trip, she bolted up in a trial by seven lengths recently and that performance makes her of serious interest.

8:38: Hove: Darth Vader (Trap Six)

The final of the Coral Olympic final. Darth Vader was very impressive with the manner in which he scored in the semi-final. Beaten by Derby finalist Southwood Jet in the opening heat, that rival is no longer in the competition and with the perfect draw, he makes plenty of appeal.

8:54: Hove: Aayamza Royale (Trap Four)

Created a striking impression when beating Roxholme Kristof in a track record time last week. Whilst she needs to show the same pace to get the better of that rival again, that performance lingers in the memory and she gets the vote in the Coral TV Trophy Final.

9:12: Hove: Im Justa Dorable (Trap Five)

Going through the grades nicely and is unbeaten in her last two starts in A6 company. Whilst she could do with being quicker away, she makes appeal here.

9:28: Hove: Tommys Pluto (Trap Four)

Has posted some pleasing efforts in D1 company of late and whilst this demands more after a break, he looks a leading player in the finale.

NAP6:43: Hove: Southwood Jet (Trap Three)

Next Best: 8:54: Hove: Aayamza Royale (Trap Four)