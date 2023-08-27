Welcome to Kinny’s Column with Michael Kinsella

Hello people



Sports and particularly football is massive. Football is a massive part of British culture for many people and across the world. Fans want to learn, debate, discuss and watch football supporting their respective teams. There is a constant demand and hunger for transfer rumours, club news, interviews from managers and analysis of players and matches.



These are reasonable areas and can be mixed and combined. In my opinion an article which combines all the areas is a winning one.



Football transfers

News

Stats

Tactics

Scouts /Agents

Opinions / Insight



I have been involved within football for over 35 years. I burst onto the football scene at the age of 11 bouncing between the centre of excellence system of Everton and Liverpool. It is something I have known all my life and I have been passionate about it since my early days.



I have played at various levels including professional and semi professional across Europe; which has enhanced my football knowledge and experience to another level. Being a football fan is one thing but being a player and part of what goes on behind the scenes, on the training ground and changing rooms is a totally different scenario which demands a whole lot of requirement accordingly. Having been through those experiences it enables you to understand the game in greater detail. As well as playing, I have also concluded studies of my coaching badges, Level 1, Level 2, UEFA B, UEFA A and completing a Degree in sports coaching and management. I have coached in the form of managing teams being an assistant manager, coaching outfielder and also goalkeeping unfortunately that was my position so was just the norm to go into this area of coaching.



The last year I have been working in the recruitment and agency field. This area is very difficult and some of the transfers make you think why, what and how.

I have been working closely with a few young players I will name a few who are making the way into the game and have played first team football.



Adam Mayor at Morcambe FC was on loan last season to Colne FC then came back to Morcambe in the first team what a great young talent. Very quick, good strength and a very good left wand as they say. Most of all the lad has a great character. Numerous clubs are interested in the boy from premiership, championship, league one and European clubs.



Ethan Mitchell at Wigan athletic FC what a great story this lad has, released by Liverpool, Wigan, Plymouth then resigned by Wigan on a 3 year deal . The lad was said to be too small now 6ft 5in. I know coaches think they can see into the future or just use this as an excuse. I can see Ethan breaking into the team this year and doing well. Good on Wigan and Gregor Ricoh for bringing him in and giving the boy a chance.

Sam Taylor at Tranmere Rovers FC. I found Sam playing in Warrington in grassroots football. I brought him to Tranmere college where he excelled. Sam had a number of clubs interested in him to sign scholarships. He signed a pro deal at Tranmere and has now broke into the first team scoring a few goals.



Jack Ellis at Carlisle, big strong player can play CB or RB. A really nice lad and top attitude. Could have a good career in the game. This season in league one will be a good test to see where he is at.



Finley Craske at Torquay United. He was released by Plymouth Argyle FC. Finley is a really good player. I am sure the boy will climb back up the leagues with a few seasons under his belt.



5 lads in the agency who could be on the move soon into first team football or sold in transfer deals. Who knows? Have a look at Precision Football Management.



The last year myself and Stephen Vaughan, who I am sure people will hear about soon in the column. We have taken control of a 3rd division club in Malta St Georges FC. We will be putting all are knowledge and imagination to the tests to climb the tables and into European football hopefully. Transfer markets and players will be a big market for us to come. I will discuss our Malta journey soon.





Until next time,

Michael Kinsella