Saturday Tips: River has a Big chance in Eider

Big River looks weighted to go well and worth a wager at 7/1 now dropped back in class in the 4m 1f Eider Handicap Chase at Newcastle on Saturday (3.15)

This Lucinda Russell trained 11-year-old has won three fo his 14 starts over fences and ran a cracker at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival when fourth of 24 to Beware The Bear in the Grade 3 Ultima Handicap Chase off a mark of 140.

Despite making a bad mistake at the first, he responded well for pressure to be gaining all the way to the line and beaten just 6 1/2 lengths.

Big River went on to round off the campaign with similar style performance when a 17 1/4 lengths fifth of 23 to Takingrisks in the Grade 3 Scottish Grand National at Ayr off the same rating.

He also ran very well in the Ultima at last year’s Cheltenham Festival when finishing off strongly to be nearest at the finish and a 3 1/4 length fifth of 25 to The Conditional off 141.

Big River has had just two runs this season, finishing a well-beaten third in a Grade 3 handicap at Cheltenham before finishing a never nearer eight of 18 to Secret Reprieve in the Grade 3 Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow off 141

He is now ableto race in this class 2 off 139 and that is just 2lb higher than when last successful 13 months ago at Kelso.

It gives him a big shout from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form in a grade in which he has won twice and been placed on two occasions in six starts.

Underfoot condtions are also fine and this stamina sapping test is right up his street.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Big River (7/1 generally available – use firms paying 4 places)