Saturday Tips: Clondaw Castle the Close Brothers choice

In the 3m Close Brothers Handicap Chase at Kempton on Saturday (3.35), Clondaw Castle makes plenty of appeal at 9/1 now dropped back in grade and stepped up in trip.

This Tom George trained nine-year-old is a consistent sort who has a 30 per cent trike rate over fences having won four times and been placed on three occasions in 13 starts.

He ran a blinder on seasonal reappearance over 2m 4f at Aintree back in October when headed close home and finishing a 1 1/4 length runner-up to Nutts Well in the Grade 2 Old Roan Chase off a mark of 149.

Clondaw Castle then went one better to land a class 2 handicap at Newbury over 2m 4f when keeping on strongly to account for Gala Ball bu just over two lengths off 151.

That saw him pitched into Grade 2 company and finish a solid 7 1/4 lengths third to the now 162-rated Mister Fisher, who was giving him 3lb, in the rescheduled Peterborough Chase over 2m 4f off an official rating of 155.

Clondaw Castle was then far from disgraced off the same rating in another Grade 2 last time out when an 12 length runner-up to Master Tommytucker at this venue.

He is now able to race in this Grade 3 handicap off 1lb lower (154) and that entitles him to be very competitive on the form of the aforementioned races.

It’s also interesting that he now steps back up to 3m for the first time since landing an Irish point back in November 2016 when keeping on strongly to score by three lengths.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Clondaw Castle (9/1 BetVictor, William HIll – paying 5 places)