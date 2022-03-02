The Drinks Are On Rebecca Menzies’ Runner This Afternoon

There are never any guarantees in a handicap, but you would have to think that the Twoshotsoftequila has a solid each way chance ahead of the 5.20pm at Doncaster this afternoon.

A maiden hurdle winner at Sedgefield over two miles on Boxing Day, he has finished second in both starts since, firstly over two miles at Newcastle and again last time out back at Sedgefield.

Only beaten half a length over two and a half miles last time out, he proved that day that he has the stamina needed, bit more importantly he has been put up 5lb for the run – for future races.

So, what we have is an in-form horse, 5lb better off in the handicap than he will be from now on, and better still the Rebecca Menzies yard remain in good form with five recent winners and a 24% strike rate, suggesting a place is the very least we can all hope for.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Twoshotsoftequila 5.20pm Doncaster 4/1 most bookmakers