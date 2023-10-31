ADULT PANTO is back in the WEST END this FESTIVE SEASON

OH YES IT IS! As Simon Gross’ JACK AND HIS GIANT BIGSTALK!!! Comes to the STAGE at London’s PRINCE OF WALES theatre from December 8-22.

From the team behind Sinderfella and Snow White & The 7 Merry Men you are sure for a CHEEKY time this December and some FESTIVE adult humour to boot.

Join Queen Genetalia, Jack Jill, Fairy Courgette, Daisy The Human Cow, Dame Trott and whole host of pantomime characters for panto fun and frolics. This year’s show will bring you a delightful and risqué version of the much-loved story packed full of laughs and delicious fairy-tale campery!

The show will be led by Big Brother star Simon Gross as the Evil Queen Genetalia!

The pop powered pantomime features feel good party anthems Barbie Girl, Electric Dreams, It Must Be Love, Never Going To Give, Wanabee, Thriller, I Will Survive. With sensational Sparkling Sets and Costumes. With an utterly filthy laugh a minute script and a whole load of audience participation this is the perfect way to kick start your Christmas with a bang!!!

Simon Gross aka SHOWBIZ told DAILY SPORT Entertainment “Jack And His Bigstalk“ takes all the ingredients of the pantomimes we grew up with and know and love but takes the double entendre to the next level! All the bits that were knowingly laughed at by your Dad are exposed in all their glory in a fairy tale romp. This year we’re really looking forward to pushing the boundaries to bring you the most memorable and hilarious night out on the heart of the West End” – Sinderfella is brought to the stage by The Entertainment Providers – who produced London’s original Adult only pantomime back in 2011.

VENUE: Prince Of Wales, 150, Drury Lane, London,WC2B 5TD

DATES: 8 – 22 December

TIMES: 7:30pm – Doors 7pm Sundays 4pm Doors 3.30pm

PRICE: Tickets £36.00

BOOKING: www.ticketsource.co.uk/theentertainmentproviders

RUNNING TIME: 2 hours 15 minutes including interval

Please note Over 18’s only