OBITUARY : CELEBRITY PHOTOGRAPHER KEITH MAYHEW

Keith Mayhew seen with the Olympic Torch at a press event

The world of Red Carpet and Celebrity Photography has lost a stalwart and legendary member with death of Keith Mayhew.

Keith Mayhew born in London on 7th February 1955, grew up in Tottenham before moving to Cheshunt where he attended the local Grammar School.

His interest in photography started after his two sons were born, Keith decided to capture pictures of their growing up. This hobby soon became a passion and Keith managed to do what most dream about, turning a passion into a carrier by becoming a professional press photographer, his first paying job was for athletics weekly.

one of Keith’s many front pages

Over the years his portfolio diversified and Keith became a regular fixture at some of the most glamourous and high profile events both in London and around the country. His unique humour was always enjoyed by the other “snappers” as were his words of wisdom & encouragement for newcomers.

Keith (second left) with other press photographers at an event

On January 28th 2021, Keith tested positive for Covid-19, at first it seemed to be very mild, unfortunately over the following weeks the virus took hold, Keith was hospitalised where his condition continued to worsen and Keith was placed on a ventilated. On Tuesday 23rd February he passed away peacefully with his wife and two sons by his bed.

