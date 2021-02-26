The CROWDS will be BACK at BKB come June 26

CROWDS are coming back – and I can reveal that nobody is happier about that than bareknuckle boxing fans!

Within five minutes of Boris Johnson making his announcement this week, I had sold four tables to our next show!

At that moment, I didn’t even have a date for the show.

I can now confirm it will go ahead on Saturday, June 26 and I can’t wait.

Having crowds back is going to make such a big difference to everyone involved with BKB and the next few shows look certain to sell out.

What really pleases me is that people want tickets for our shows without even knowing who will be fighting.

That’s massive for me.

That shows our fans don’t just go to watch one or two fighters, they buy their tickets because they know they are going to get a great night’s entertainment.

They know they are going to watch 50-50 fights all night and that’s what fans want to see.

That is why the sport has grown so quickly. Because we give crowds what they want. If we served up mismatches, fans would stop coming.

Instead of that, my ‘phone was ringing non stop within a few hours of Boris saying crowds were coming back. I could have sold out three or four shows instantly.

The good news for bareknuckle boxing fans is there should be plenty of shows to go to before the end of the year.

I’m hoping we will be putting on six shows by the end of the year.

We are looking to really motor on once we can welcome back fans again.

I believe Lockdown II on Saturday, March 27 is our biggest and best show yet – and the shows are going to get bigger and better.

The backing of American streaming channel MSVN is going to help us push on and take the sport to the next level.

The next few years are going to be an exciting ride !

Joe Smith-Brown