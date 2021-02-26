Saturday Tips: Tedham looks tasty at 10s in Kempton opener

Tedham failed to live up to expectations when well-backed last time out, but having been eased further in the weights looks well-treated and worth another chance at 10/1 in the 2m 5f handicap hurdle that gets proceedings underway on Saturday’s card at Kempton (2.15).

This Jonjo O’Neill trained seven-year-old shaped with plenty of promise in his first three starts over the obstacles at the start of the 2018/19 season.

In the last of those at Exeter, Tedham finished a five length second of 17 to Getaway Trump at Exeter. He then then opened his account next time up at Wincanton when running on strongly to land a 14-runner affair by 1 3/4 lengths off a mark of 125.

He got put up 6lb for that and ran better than his finishing position suggests when seventh of 23 to Three Musketeers in a hot Grade 3 handicap hurdle at Aintree’s 2019 Grand National meeting when sent off the 11/2 favourite.

Tedham also ran well at Cheltenham’s Showcase meeting that year when keeping on to finish a never nearer 10 3/4 lengths sixth of 17 to Duke Street off 131 and backed that up with a solid three lengths third of 17 to Stoney Mountain in the Grade 3 Betfair Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle at Haydock off 130.

He is able to race in this class 3 affair, in which he has one win to his name from just three starts, off 128 and that gives him a big shout from a handicapping perspective if bouncing back from two below par efforts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Tedham (10/1 bet365)