No Suspense Just Back Bluestocking

A mile and a half Listed contest to cope with next and although we have only seen two three-year-old winners in the last 10 runnings, they have taken five of the last 16 for the highest strike rate by age grouping. That may well be largely down to the 7lb they get from their elders (depending on sex, of course), and if the odds trend continues, of no winners bigger than 9/1 in all 16 runnings, then we can stick a line through six of the seven runners!

Bluestocking was only beaten three and a half lengths in the Yorkshire Oaks (Group One) last time out and if she can repeat that she really ought to prove hard to beat dropped into this class, though I do have a slight concern that one win from five starts doesn’t inspire that much confidence in her desire to get to the front at the business end and my bet size will be reduced accordingly.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Bluestocking 2.05pm Chester 8/11 William Hill