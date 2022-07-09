Four Timer Could Well Become Five

Meanwhile, at Stratford, hats-off to trainer Milton Harris whose placement of Appreciate has been exemplary, as the Australia gelding has rattled off four wins in a row since returning to hurdles in mid-May.

Already a C&D winner in June he is going up the weights slowly and this may well be the last of his winning streak, but as long as he makes it five on the bounce this afternoon and lands our bets, that will be good enough for me!

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Appreciate 2.01pm Stratford 9/4 Bet365