Little Known Runner Has An Each Way Chance

The handicap chase at 4.21pm is one of the few contests today where we can look for an each way alternative to the more obvious selections, and it may pay dividends to weigh in with Known, who should go off at a big price as the son of Fame And Glory is an 11 race maiden.

His better form over hurdles would possibly see him sent off favourite here, having peaked with a mark of 119, and as he runs off just 104 today, you can see my reasons for hoping for a big run. He has only had the single start over fences, unseating after stumbling at the fourth at Worcester, but his stable remain in good form, is very likely to have been intensively schooled since to cut out any mistakes, and has been found a race that might not take that much winning.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Known 4.21pm Stratford 16/1 most bookmakers