French Raider Could Come Out On Top

Newmarket again this afternoon (I can’t wait) though I would be a liar if I told you it looks an easy card to work through. The ground will be very different for Andre Fabre’s Narkez after the son of Siyouni hacked up on heavy going at Saint-Cloud on his return to action, but he is bred to be even better on this ground in my view, and arrives with a fitness advantage over some.

With improvement expected (he was sent off a weak 31/10 shot in March), he may come out on top with Godolphin’s El Cordobes and Aidan O’Brien’s Gasper De Lemos the most obvious dangers.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Narkez 2.25pm Newmarket 100/30 William Hill