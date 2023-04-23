Give Me A Winner – I’d Appreciate It

It may be that I am distantly related to a lemming but I am going over the cliff once more this afternoon with Appreciate It, who tries three miles for the first time since his point-to-point days in the 6.35pm tonight. Once seen as the best thing since sliced bread after strolling away to win the Supreme at Cheltenham by 24 lengths in 2021, he was off for a year before an acceptable sixth in the following season’s Champion Hurdle, and won his first two starts over fences with ease as well.

The wheels fell off after that with a third at Leopardstown, a fourth in the Turner Novices Chase at this year’s Cheltenham Festival, and a third at Fairyhouse, all of which saw either jumping errors or hanging, but I refuse to believe we have seen his very best just yet. Connections have always seen him as a Gold Cup winner in waiting, and if they won’t give up on him then neither will I!

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Appreciate It 6.35pm Punchestown 9/2 William Hill