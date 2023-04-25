Warrior Can Win The Battle

Once again the Flat season gives way in my eyes to the wonders of the Punchestown Festival where the best of the National Hunt horses have perhaps one last run before a well-deserved rest.

Although backing Gaelic Warrior is no get rich quick scheme at a shade of odds-on as I write, his form ahead of the 5.20pm stands out to me after he came home second to stable companion Impaire Et Passe in the Ballymore at Cheltenham with the rest of the field strung out behind him.

Prior to that the five-year-old had won all three starts over hurdles at Tramore, Clonmel, and Leopardstown and he may well get back to winning ways this afternoon with Paul Townend in the saddle.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Gaelic Warrior 11/10 William Hill, Betfair, and Unibet