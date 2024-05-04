Good Morning This Afternoon

One from further North to end our Sunday trio, and it does look as if Good Morning Alex has been found an excellent opportunity in the 4.55pm at Hamilton. He won very easily at Wetherby last week hence the 6lb penalty he has to carry this afternoon, but its less about his good form – and more about the poor form of his opponents.

There isn’t another recent winner amongst them, let alone this season, and barring massive improvement from something that we cannot second guess, he looks the likeliest winner on the day – famous last words perhaps!

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Good Morning Alex 4.58pm Hamilton 8/11 Bet365