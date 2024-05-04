Gosden Improver May Be The Value Call

Charlie Appleby is looking all set for a rewarding afternoon, but hopefully not with New London who is dropping into handicap company for the 3.00pm, but has to give 10lbs to Intinso who I hope has improvement to come at the age of four.

A winner first time out this year over a mile and a half at Wolverhampton, he ran on into third at Kempton over a furlong shorter and looks to be crying out for this trip.

With any luck the added quarter mile will see him in a different light under Hollie Doyle, who gets on particularly well with the son of Siyouni.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Intinso 3.00pm Newmarket 7/1 most bookmakers