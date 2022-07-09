New Tactics May Well Reap Dividends

The Windsor evening meetings on a Monday are always a decent combination of party atmosphere and decent racing, and if we can back a winner as well, even better. William Haggas remains a trainer on the up and up, and although it seems safe to say that Just A Tad is no stable superstar, she may still be able to come home alone in the 6.35pm under Tom Marquand.

A maiden until her last start on the Lingfield all-weather, connections changed tactics and allowed her to make the running over this trip, which seemed to work with a comfortable three length success, eased down before the line. Clearly the handicapper thought that was unimpressive and has only put her up a couple of pounds, but I am hoping that is human error, and she can follow up this evening.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Just A Tad 6.35pm Windsor 9/4 William Hill