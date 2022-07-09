Ring In The Changes At Windsor

We don’t have to wait too long for our second bet when Andrew Balding lets Bell Shot take his chances in the 7.05pm after winning over a furlong further at Newbury last month.

Only put up 2lb after winning by a neck, he hit the front two furlongs out that day when always doing enough to hold on, though he was clear of the opposition at the furlong pole. Dropped back to six furlongs tonight I fully expect him to be sent to the front with a furlong or two to go, and if that is correct, he ought to take some catching.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Bell Shot 7.05pm Windsor 3/1 Bet365